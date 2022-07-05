Short Interest in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Decreases By 22.6%

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the May 31st total of 3,140,000 shares. Currently, 10.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 556,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Several research analysts have commented on VRA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Vera Bradley from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vera Bradley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 48.3% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,369 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

VRA stock opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $137.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.07. Vera Bradley has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $12.35.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $98.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.87 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vera Bradley will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vera Bradley (Get Rating)

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

