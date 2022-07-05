Short Interest in VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Increases By 30.7%

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,150,000 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the May 31st total of 10,830,000 shares. Approximately 8.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.7 days.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 17,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 13,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ VTGN opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36. The company has a market cap of $179.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.06. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $3.55.
About VistaGen Therapeutics (Get Rating)
VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.
