Short Interest in Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Decreases By 17.7%

Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,032,000 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the May 31st total of 2,467,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27.8 days.

WHITF stock opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.89. Whitehaven Coal has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $3.98.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Whitehaven Coal to a “hold” rating and set a $4.90 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. The company operates in two segments, Open Cut Operations and Underground Operations. It produces metallurgical and thermal coal. The company operates four mines in the Gunnedah Coal Basin in North West New South Wales, three open cut mines at Maules Creek, Tarrawonga, and Werris Creek; and one underground mine at Narrabri.

