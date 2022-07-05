Short Interest in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Drops By 19.6%

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the May 31st total of 45,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Wilhelmina International in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Wilhelmina International stock opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Wilhelmina International has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $9.38.

Wilhelmina International ( NASDAQ:WHLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.65 million for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.94%.

In other news, major shareholder Retail Ecommerce Ventures Llc acquired 118,750 shares of Wilhelmina International stock in a transaction dated Saturday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,187,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 831,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,312,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 65.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WHLM. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wilhelmina International by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 40,075 shares during the last quarter.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

