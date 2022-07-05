Short Interest in Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) Decreases By 20.9%

Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 343,200 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the May 31st total of 433,700 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 539,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZVO. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zovio by 2.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,447,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zovio by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,866,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Zovio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $966,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zovio by 64.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 454,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 177,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Zovio by 22.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 301,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 55,036 shares during the last quarter. 53.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ZVO opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.83. Zovio has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.00.

Zovio ( NASDAQ:ZVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zovio had a negative net margin of 16.26% and a negative return on equity of 57.96%. The firm had revenue of $61.63 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zovio will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. It partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver various personalized solutions to help learners and leaders in achieving their aspirations. The company offers technology and academic services primarily relate to the educational infrastructure, including online course delivery and management, assessment, customer relations management, and other internal administrative systems; support services for curriculum and new program development, and faculty training and development; and technical support and assistance services with state compliance.

