Sigma Planning Corp Buys 339 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $14,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2,933.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.76.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $96.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.33. The firm has a market cap of $175.04 billion, a PE ratio of 66.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.