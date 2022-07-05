Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,387 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTLC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 32,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 69,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of PTLC opened at $37.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.53.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.