Sigma Planning Corp Grows Holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 42,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. raised its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 24,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $965,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGZ opened at $110.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.02 and its 200-day moving average is $112.88. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.14 and a 12-month high of $119.50.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

