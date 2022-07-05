Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 691 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on MC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Moelis & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $39.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.24. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $37.16 and a 52-week high of $77.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.71.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $302.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.42 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 89.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

In other Moelis & Company news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $329,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

