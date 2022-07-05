Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) by 109.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,692 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,538,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $337,747,000. Sozo Ventures GP II L.P. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $273,832,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,315 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $155,791,000 after acquiring an additional 126,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 610,530 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $154,079,000 after acquiring an additional 11,877 shares during the last quarter. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $380.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $377.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.40.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $49.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.45 and a 200-day moving average of $151.92. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $40.83 and a one year high of $368.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 3.31.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($2.33). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 33.63%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,977.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III bought 706,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.77 per share, with a total value of $50,002,826.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 706,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,002,826.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,121,844 shares of company stock valued at $76,837,576 over the last quarter. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

