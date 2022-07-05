Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $360,000. HFG Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 8,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.46.

VLO stock opened at $107.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $146.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.28. The stock has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.70. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.73) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 63.33%.

In other Valero Energy news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Valero Energy (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.