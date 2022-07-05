Sigma Planning Corp Raises Holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD – Get Rating) by 299.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,629 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.23% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHYD. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 74,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 136,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 18,820 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 17,638 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 70,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 12,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 59,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SHYD opened at $22.48 on Tuesday. VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.52.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.