Sigma Planning Corp Sells 6,144 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,144 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.31% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 868.1% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 81,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 73,321 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,781,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000.
First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF stock opened at $26.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.48. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $25.58 and a 12 month high of $37.20.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO)
