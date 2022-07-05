Simmons Bank Acquires 155 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 639 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Tesla were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total transaction of $2,618,385.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,378.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,823,070.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,823,980.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $681.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $706.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $742.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $884.87. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $620.46 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $883.92.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

