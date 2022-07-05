Simmons Bank Acquires New Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Simmons Bank purchased a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,841 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EA. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,342 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,470 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,096 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total transaction of $122,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,015.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 8,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $1,006,795.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,478.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,720 shares of company stock worth $6,200,366. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.75.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $122.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $147.76. The company has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.54%.

Electronic Arts Profile (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.