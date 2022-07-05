Simmons Bank Boosts Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Simmons Bank raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $256,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP raised its position in Medtronic by 198.3% in the first quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 25,277 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 16,802 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 172,279 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its position in Medtronic by 3.8% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 9,775 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDT. Citigroup cut their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.55.

NYSE:MDT opened at $91.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.24. The stock has a market cap of $122.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $86.95 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 72.92%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

