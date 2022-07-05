Simmons Bank Cuts Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Simmons Bank lowered its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in General Motors were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in General Motors by 17.1% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 4,104 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in General Motors by 39.3% in the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 7,405 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 8.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 16.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,906 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors stock opened at $32.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. General Motors has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $67.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.20 and its 200 day moving average is $44.49.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.17.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

