Simmons Bank Cuts Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Simmons Bank cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

MPC stock opened at $84.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $50.19 and a twelve month high of $114.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

In related news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.36.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

