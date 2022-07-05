Simmons Bank Has $379,000 Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Simmons Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AZN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in AstraZeneca by 348.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 866,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,022,000 after purchasing an additional 673,143 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,448,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $552,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 53,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in AstraZeneca by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZN has been the topic of several research reports. Danske initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($108.99) to £110 ($133.20) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AstraZeneca from £105 ($127.15) to £115 ($139.26) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8,246.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $65.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $53.63 and a twelve month high of $71.70. The company has a market cap of $204.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.09, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.35% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

