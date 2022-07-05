Simmons Bank Has $441,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Simmons Bank lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. F3Logic LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter.

EFV opened at $43.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.24. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

