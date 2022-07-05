Simmons Bank Has $559,000 Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Simmons Bank cut its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.10.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $9,996,865.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,901,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,960,432,640.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 876,918 shares of company stock worth $60,969,185 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

K opened at $71.78 on Tuesday. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $75.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.43.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 51.67%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

