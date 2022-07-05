Simmons Bank Has $654,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Simmons Bank cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000.

NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $70.91 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $67.51 and a 52 week high of $91.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.42.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

