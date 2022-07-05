Simmons Bank Raises Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,926,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,067,000 after buying an additional 5,587,736 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Newell Brands by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,312,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,466 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Newell Brands by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,278,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,560 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 28,342,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Newell Brands by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,621,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $19.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.74. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $27.64.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.09%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

