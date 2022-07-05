Simmons Bank Reduces Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Simmons Bank cut its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,063 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,536,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,745,384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679,825 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,235,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,785,000 after buying an additional 4,973,550 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1,196.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,655,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,928,000 after buying an additional 4,296,140 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,384,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,831,000 after buying an additional 3,175,721 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,058,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,915,000 after buying an additional 1,825,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

CNP stock opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.33 and a 200 day moving average of $29.30.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 26.98%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNP. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

