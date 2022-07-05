Simmons Bank Sells 283 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Simmons Bank cut its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OTIS. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 483.3% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $71.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.30. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $66.97 and a 12-month high of $92.84. The firm has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.94.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

