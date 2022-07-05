Simmons Bank Sells 528 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Simmons Bank decreased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $184.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.47 and a 200-day moving average of $180.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.50 and a 12-month high of $205.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.58.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $478.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.11.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.