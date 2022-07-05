Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Short Interest Up 33.4% in June

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,800 shares, a growth of 33.4% from the May 31st total of 179,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 825,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SIOX stock opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.99 million and a PE ratio of -0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average is $0.68. Sio Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $2.74.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Clearline Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 392,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 174,185 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $2,367,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,914,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,629,000 after acquiring an additional 425,000 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on SIOX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Sio Gene Therapies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.80 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.20.

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops AXO-Lenti-PD, in vivo lentiviral gene therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1, an investigational gene therapy , which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2, an investigational gene therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

