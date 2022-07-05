SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SiTime were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in SiTime in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in SiTime during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in SiTime in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

In other SiTime news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.66, for a total transaction of $435,749.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,011 shares in the company, valued at $25,276,402.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $266,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,365 shares in the company, valued at $24,923,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,152 shares of company stock worth $3,994,118. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SITM opened at $144.00 on Tuesday. SiTime Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.93 and a fifty-two week high of $341.77. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.85.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $70.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.00 million. SiTime had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded SiTime from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SiTime presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.00.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

