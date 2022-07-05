Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXWF) Short Interest Update

Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the May 31st total of 65,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Sixth Wave Innovations stock opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. Sixth Wave Innovations has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11.

Get Sixth Wave Innovations alerts:

Sixth Wave Innovations Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sixth Wave Innovations Inc, a development stage nanotechnology company, focuses on the extraction and detection of target substances at the molecular level using specialized molecularly imprinted polymers. It is involved in the molecular engineering, materials extraction, detection, and purification activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Wave Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Wave Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.