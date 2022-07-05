Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXWF) Short Interest Update

Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the May 31st total of 65,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Sixth Wave Innovations stock opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. Sixth Wave Innovations has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11.
Sixth Wave Innovations Company Profile (Get Rating)
