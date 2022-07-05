Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.67–$0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $756.00 million-$761.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $752.60 million. Smartsheet also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.21–$0.19 EPS.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $32.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.99. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $27.05 and a 12-month high of $85.65.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $168.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.55 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 36.73% and a negative net margin of 33.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMAR shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.93.

In other Smartsheet news, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,826 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $94,495.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,779 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $182,038.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,055.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,736 shares of company stock valued at $333,084 over the last three months. 4.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth $304,000. Delphia USA Inc. grew its stake in Smartsheet by 132.2% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.