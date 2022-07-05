Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.21–$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $180.00 million-$181.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $179.52 million. Smartsheet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.67–$0.59 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Smartsheet from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.93.

NYSE SMAR opened at $32.24 on Tuesday. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $27.05 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.99.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 36.73% and a negative net margin of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $168.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $182,038.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,055.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $94,495.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,736 shares of company stock valued at $333,084 over the last ninety days. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 7.3% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 8.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 4.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 39.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

