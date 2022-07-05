Smoore International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SMORF) Short Interest Update

Smoore International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SMORF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,400 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the May 31st total of 1,871,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Smoore International stock opened at 2.16 on Tuesday. Smoore International has a twelve month low of 2.10 and a twelve month high of 5.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of 2.16.

Get Smoore International alerts:

Smoore International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smoore International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of vaping technology solutions. It researches, designs, and manufactures closed system vaping devices and vaping components for tobacco companies and independent vaping companies. The company also offers open system vaping devices for retail clients under the Vaporesso and FEELM brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smoore International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smoore International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.