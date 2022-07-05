Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.41 Per Share

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) – DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Southern First Bancshares in a report released on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.41 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.24. The consensus estimate for Southern First Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $4.39 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $4.93 EPS.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.10). Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 40.68%. The business had revenue of $26.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.96 million.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Southern First Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Southern First Bancshares stock opened at $44.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Southern First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $41.83 and a 52 week high of $65.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.27 million, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFST. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Southern First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 27,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Terry Grayson-Caprio bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.58 per share, for a total transaction of $42,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate Operations.

