SouthState Co. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $7.24 Per Share (NASDAQ:SSB)

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for SouthState in a report issued on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the bank will earn $7.24 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.58. DA Davidson has a “NA” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for SouthState’s current full-year earnings is $6.81 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SouthState’s FY2023 earnings at $8.36 EPS.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $347.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.97 million. SouthState had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SSB. Truist Financial lowered their price target on SouthState from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on SouthState from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SouthState presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.70.

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $77.74 on Monday. SouthState has a 52 week low of $62.60 and a 52 week high of $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.79.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SouthState by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $645,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,653 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,329,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $516,435,000 after buying an additional 220,760 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in SouthState by 30.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,051,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,544,000 after purchasing an additional 955,920 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in SouthState by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,430,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,840,000 after acquiring an additional 143,594 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in SouthState by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,812,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,487,000 after acquiring an additional 183,939 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

