Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,919 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,680,408 shares of the airline’s stock worth $456,702,000 after acquiring an additional 78,886 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,815,980 shares of the airline’s stock worth $120,637,000 after acquiring an additional 795,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,777,077 shares of the airline’s stock worth $118,970,000 after acquiring an additional 14,796 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth $107,911,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth $92,502,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LUV. Argus cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.56.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $36.73 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $34.36 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.90 and a 200-day moving average of $43.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

