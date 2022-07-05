SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $168.32 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $160.68 and a 12-month high of $193.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.53.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

