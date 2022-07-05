SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 930.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $79,000.

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $28.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.35. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $28.29 and a 52 week high of $38.21.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

