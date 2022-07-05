SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) Shares Purchased by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 29,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 81.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF stock opened at $90.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.36. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $87.26 and a twelve month high of $105.47.

