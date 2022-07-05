SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRE. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 200,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,001,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,844,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,931 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 666.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 260.9% during the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 552,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,173,000 after acquiring an additional 399,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,004,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $59.06 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $56.58 and a 1 year high of $78.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.73.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

