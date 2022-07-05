Spire Wealth Management Buys 12,484 Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) by 107.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,484 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Organogenesis were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 471,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 500,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Organogenesis during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Organogenesis by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 136,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $841,526.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,153.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Albert Erani sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total transaction of $541,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,348,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,072,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 846,135 shares of company stock valued at $4,830,592 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORGO opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.65 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.72.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Organogenesis had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering tissue includes both amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; PuraPly , a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage; and Novachor, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved.

