Spire Wealth Management Has $184,000 Stock Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKF. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 2,776.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 476.2% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 46.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000.

ARKF stock opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.46. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $14.64 and a 52 week high of $55.28.

