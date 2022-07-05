Spire Wealth Management Has $213,000 Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 91.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 52,206 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,236,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,798,218,000 after buying an additional 2,215,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,790,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,102,000 after purchasing an additional 287,488 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,315,000. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 4,361,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,388,000 after purchasing an additional 95,027 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $39.33 on Tuesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.02 and its 200-day moving average is $42.31.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FE shares. StockNews.com upgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

