Spire Wealth Management Reduces Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 98.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,726 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,387,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,442,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $190.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet cut Rockwell Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.76.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $198.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.81. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $354.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.61). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $343,174. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia A. Watson bought 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

