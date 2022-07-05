Spire Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTXS. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $51,029,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,058,195 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $102,020,000 after buying an additional 444,138 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,897,450 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,219,970,000 after buying an additional 431,459 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,434,956 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $324,912,000 after buying an additional 399,736 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth $23,695,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.83.

CTXS opened at $97.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.07 and a 12 month high of $119.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.82.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

