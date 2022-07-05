Spire Wealth Management Sells 3,059 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,059 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 235.7% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Antero Midstream by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David H. Keyte bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 59,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,952.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brendan E. Krueger bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $31,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 280,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,732.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 865,620 shares of company stock valued at $8,963,071 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.22. Antero Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $11.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 2.65.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.77% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $218.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.44%.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

