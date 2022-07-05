Spire Wealth Management Sells 3,425 Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the third quarter worth approximately $1,278,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 11,327 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,503,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 566.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. 17.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Lithium Americas from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.70.

Shares of LAC stock opened at $20.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.08. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -34.69 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 51.19, a quick ratio of 51.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $41.56.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.21). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

