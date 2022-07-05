STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the May 31st total of 2,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 559,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STAA shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.67.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock opened at $72.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 124.47 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.13. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $63.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.53 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $2,012,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,645 shares in the company, valued at $4,808,751.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAA. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.