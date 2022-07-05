Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank trimmed its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,733 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Starbucks by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,672,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,721 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its stake in Starbucks by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,354,132,000 after acquiring an additional 831,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,805,690 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $445,151,000 after acquiring an additional 787,670 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $79.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.44. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $90.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.72.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.