Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Position Boosted by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,439 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Wedbush lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.72.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $79.26 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.44. The company has a market cap of $90.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

