State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,549 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.05% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE GCP opened at $31.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.81 and a beta of 0.80. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $32.28.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.90 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. The company's Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

